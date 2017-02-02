Witness appeal over criminal damage at Limavady flats

Police are appealing for information after criminal damage was caused to the communal area of a block of flats in Limavady.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Kelly Gallagher said : “It was reported that at approximately 12.35pm on Wednesday 1st February, a fire was ignited in the communal area of a block of flats in the Glenview Drive area of Limavady. No one was injured as a result of the fire, however damage was caused to the communal area.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information regarding this incident or to anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area at the time to contact Coleraine Reactive and Organised Crime Branch on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 503 01/02/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service was alerted to the stairwell incident around 12.30pm. Appliances from Limavady, Dungiven, and Crescent Link, Londonderry, attended and had the fire under control by 1.15pm.