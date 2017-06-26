Woman rescued off north coast cliff path

Ballycastle and Coleraine Coastguard were called to reports a woman had fallen at Dunseverick Castle after the alarm was raised around 11pm on Sunday night.

The woman is understood to be in a stable condition after being taken by ambulance to the Causeway Hospital.

On Friday, June 23, Coleraine Coastguard Rescue Team was tasked along with colleagues from Ballycastle to assist an injured tourist on Carrick-a-Rede island. The casualty was airlifted to the Causeway Hospital by Coastguard Helicopter Rescue 999, which had been on exercise off the Northern Ireland coast.

Coastguards from Coleraine secured the helicopter landing site at the hospital in preparation for the arrival of Rescue 999.