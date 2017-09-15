Year-long safer places programme launched

An initiative aimed at promoting safe and welcoming areas for all has been launched by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The Causeway Prejudice Challenge is part of what the council say is a proactive approach to improving good relations.

The year-long programme will provide opportunities for elected representatives, staff, community representatives and the wider community to promote towns and villages as safe and welcoming places.

It aims to develop positive relationships between people of different community backgrounds, and to enhance skills to help participants contribute to improving the attitudes of people within their areas.

The Mayor, Councillor Joan Baird OBE, said: “I was delighted to take part in the launch of this project ahead of Community Relations and Cultural Awareness Week, which provides an opportunity to celebrate all aspects of our culture and heritage, to promote cultural diversity and to tackle sectarianism and racism.

“This borough-wide venture ties strongly with the week’s primary objectives to inspire new ideas, promote understanding, respect and engagement between and amongst all sections of our community. This year’s theme of ‘Safe space, shared place’ is clearly evident in this venture and I look forward to seeing how it develops.”

The Causeway Prejudice Challenge provides a platform for organisations and groups across a variety of sectors to demonstrate innovative approaches to good relations.

If you are interested in finding out more, contact council’s Good Relations officer Jonny Donaghy on 028 2766 0294 or email jonny.donaghy@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk