Coleraine see off Bangor City

Coleraine 3 Bangor City 1

Coleraine kicked off their pre-season schedule in earnest with a convincing 3-1 over Bangor City at The Showgrounds.

Goals from Eoin Bradley, James McLaughlin and Jamie McGonigle sealed the win for the Bannsiders against the Welsh Premier League outfit.

The hosts edged in front on 27 minutes after some great work by new boy Josh Carson. His surging run created space for Bradley, who fired home from close range after being played in by the wide man.

The visitors drew level just after the half hour mark as Daniel Nardiello slotted home from the spot.

The Bannsiders took the lead again seven minutes after the restart, and what a goal it was - James McLaughlin curling in a free kick from over 30 yards.

With 15 minutes to go the hosts wrapped up the game after a trialist was upended by the Bangor keeper Connor Roberts.

Jamie McGonigle grabbed the ball and dispatched the spot kick.

COLERAINE: Johns, Kane, Harkin, Douglas, McLaughlin, Bradley, Carson, O'Donnell, Parkhill, Traynor, Trialist.

Subs: Doherty (GK), Kennedy, Mullan, Ogilby, McCauley, McGonigle, Trialist.