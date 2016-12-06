McGonigle wants revenge for Coleraine

Jamie McGonigle says Tuesday’s Irish Cup fifth round draw has given Coleraine the chance to put the record straight.

The Bannsiders were drawn out of the hat along with Carrick Rangers, who recently beat them 2-0 at Taylor’s Avenue.

But McGonigle feels that is the perfect motivation for his side when they come face to face again with Rangers on January 7th.

“Carrick turned us over a couple of weeks ago so we’ll be out to put that right,” he told Times Sport at the draw.

“We played them at The Showgrounds earlier this season and beat them 2-0 that day.

“But they are well organised and hard to break down, and they like to play on the counter so we will have to be wary of that.

“The main thing is getting a home draw, then you worry about who you get after that.

The 20-year-old may just be starting out on his footballing journey, but he admitted the opportunity of getting to the final is one which he would like to take.

“You hear so much about the history of the Irish Cup so to get to the final would be massive,” he said.

“Especially for me at such a young age as it gives you plenty of time to get to another one.

“It’s such a big occasion too, everyone wants to experience that.

“Top six in the league is our main priority, pushing for the top four, but the cups are important to us.

“We have a big semi final coming up now against Ballymena United in the League Cup.

“We are confident going into the game, we’ll be well prepared and ready to go.

“Oran has a lot of confidence in the young players, he is always telling us that, there’s no fear in the changing room because of that, what more could you want?”