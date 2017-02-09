Coleraine Firsts too strong for Dromore in league clash

Coleraine Ladies Firsts welcomed a strong Dromore team to Rugby Avenue on Saturday and recorded a 3-0 win.

The match got off to a high paced start with both sides battling for possession.

Dromore were quick to break, but a strong Coleraine defence held tight, scuppering any advances at goal.

It was Coleraine who were first to put points on the board. Alice McGill stepped up and slammed a straight strike off the backboard to bring the half time score to 1-0.

The second half saw Coleraine put pressure on the Dromore defence, whilst the visitors were quick on the counter-attack.

Coleraine keeper Rebecca Crowe was called upon on several occasions to step up and make defensive clearances.

Zoe Purdy’s excellent performance was rewarded with a goal after a fantastic display of individual play.

Probing runs from Sue Nutt and Laura Todd saw both being rewarded with second half goals.

Unfortunately after much deliberation from the match officials Nutt’s goal was disallowed, much to the supporters dismay!

The final score saw Coleraine win 3-0 in what was a physical game. Many thanks to the supporters who show their continued enthusiasm. Thanks also to the umpires, and the Coleraine coaching team.