More success for Churchlands Golden Gloves

Churchlands Golden Gloves are celebrating yet again after six of the young, promising boxers won County Derry titles.

They will now progress to compete for the Ulster titles at the start of March.

Daniel Smyth, Ben Carson, Ewan White, Ruairi Quinn, Matthew Boreland and Ben Henderson all win the titles much to the delight of coach Mickey Fleming.

“The boys were excellent and deserved to win the titles,” he told Times Sport.

“For some of the young boxers it was their first time winning a county title and they are looking forward to competing for the Ulster and Irish titles.

“We are getting big numbers at the club, which is great to see.

“Every Tuesday and Thursday night from 6pm to 7pm we have a great turnout of 8 to 14 year olds.

“From 7pm to 10pm it’s the older guys. We also have Sunday training from 1pm to 3pm.

“We have a show pencilled in for Friday 7th April, in association with the NI Children to Lapland Trust.

“We will have more details to follow once the fight card has been confirmed.”

If you would like more information about the club you can contact either Mickey on 07821964389 or Roberta on 07711070008.