Coleraine Times

Motorcyclist aged in his 40s dies following road traffic collision

Transport
William Dunlop died on Saturday during practice for the Skerries 100

William Dunlop to be buried next to his dad Robert

News
Racing fan Jim Neill from Lisburn with partner Julie Ann and children Jamie, 12, Alex, nine, and Amy, 14, at the Dunlop Memorial Gardens in Ballymoney

William Dunlop: Mourners pay their tributes to ‘true gentleman and true hero’

News
Cloudy
19c
13c

New gynae suite is welcome boost says Bradley

News

WILLIAM DUNLOP: Social media reaction to death of gifted motorcycle racer

News

Body recovered from water at local beach

News

WATCH: Tributes paid to William Dunlop: Graeme McDowell and Rory McIlroy extend sympathy to the family

More Sport
CTA
The scene on the Whitepark Road near Ballintoy. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Motorcyclist taken from crash scene by Air Ambulance

News

Residents advised to keep windows closed due to Garvagh gorse fire

News

Sport More Sport >>

What's On More What's On >>

Tickets on sale now for Tom Odell’s Belfast show

Music

Kick start the school summer holidays this week at the Grand Opera House Family Festival

Theatre and Comedy
One of the books included in the prize

Enter short story competition and win Eason top summer reads

Arts

Lifestyle More Lifestyle >>

Maurice Bradley

New gynae suite is welcome boost says Bradley

News
The audience at the 1979 Show.

Ballymoney Annual Flower Show flourishes into its 90th year

News
Pictured enjoying the Gillian Adams Angel Foundation Colour Run event.

Charity run with a splash of COLOUR

News

Trending Now More Trending Now >>

Pictured at the opening of The Meadows are Sister Morag Boyd, broadcaster Sarah Travers and Caroline Diamond, Lead for Maternity and Gynaecology Inpatients.

Welcome to ‘The Meadows’ gynae suite

News
Ethan Galbraith

Ready to shine for Manchester United: Ethan Galbraith geared up for SuperCupNI test against Celtic

Football
The scene on the Whitepark Road near Ballintoy. Pic Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

Motorcyclist taken from crash scene by Air Ambulance

News
The Riverside Road/Castlecat Road junction, Bushmills. Pic by Google

Motorcyclist aged in his 40s dies following road traffic collision

Transport
Residents advised to keep windows closed due to Garvagh gorse fire

Residents advised to keep windows closed due to Garvagh gorse fire

News
RNLI calls for public to swim between red and yellow flags as beach lifeguards rescue three teenagers caught in rip current.

RNLI rescue three teenagers in Portrush

News