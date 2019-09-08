CCGHT public workshops

The Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust (CCGHT) is a charity devoted to protecting and enhancing the unique heritage of the Causeway Coast and Glens area, including the Binevenagh, Causeway Coast and Antrim Coast and Glens Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs) and the Giant’s Causeway and Causeway Coast World Heritage Site (WHS).

It includes representation from the Causeway Coast and Glens and Mid & East Antrim Borough Councils in partnership with representatives from the environment, the community, the education, the farming and the tourism sectors.

Extending for 30km along the North Antrim Coast the Causeway Coast AONB has a wide variety of different landscapes including the Giant’s Causeway and Causeway Coast World Heritage Site.

The western part of the AONB is characterised by an extensive dune system at East Strand. It also includes a dramatic stretch of alternating white chalk and black basalt cliffs.

CCGHT have recently commenced development of the new Causeway Coast AONB Action Plan 2019 – 2023. As part of this process on September 19, CCGHT will hold two public consultation workshops; 3pm-5pm Sheep Island View Hostel and Conference Centre Ballintoy and Bushmills Youth Hostel 6pm-8.30pm

The workshop is designed to give the public an opportunity to contribute to drafting the Causeway Coast Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Action Plan 2019 - 2023.

The workshop is based around three themes (1) the Natural Environment (2) the Historic Environment (3) Sustainable Communities.