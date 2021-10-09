BYGONE DAYS: Brisk trade at Ballymena Mart for a show and sale of Texels

Pictured in October 2008 at a Texel Club show and sale at Ballymena Mart are Austin and Megan Shaw who won the ram lamb prize with judge David Chestnutt, Maura Hill, and sponsor Joe Crawford from Cydectin. Picture: Kevin McAuley/Farming Life archives

The sale saw 34 shearling sell to an average of almost £360 while 85 ram lambs sold to an average of almost £270.

James Adams from Glarryford, Co Antrim, took the top price of the evening with a Forkins Mr Muscle son which was sold to Gareth Tumelty’s Aideshill Flock for 700 guineas. This lamb had previously taken third place in the open ram lamb class.

Following closely behind in the price stakes was the show champion, a Douganhill McFly son which was shown by Alastair Gault and which joined the Bushmills flock of David Chestnutt for 680 guineas.

The champion Texel at the show and sale at Ballymena in October 2008 was owned by Alastair and Jack Gault, they are with sponsor Joe Crawford, David Chestnutt and Maura Hill

David, who judged the show, was certainly impressed by this “well-muscled” lamb, having placed him first in the recorded ram lamb class before awarding him the championship.

Topping the shearling section was the third placed shearling ram shown by Mary Clarke from Dundonald, Co Down, which was sold for 600 guineas, while John Watson presented an unplaced Tamnamoney King of the Mountain son which was sold for 550 guineas.

Henry Gamble from Bangor, Co Down, realised 520 guineas for his second placed shearling and local man Millar McClelland sold his Baltier bred son for 450 guineas, while Paddy Kinney from Crumlin, Co Antrim, sold his first placed shearling and reserve show champion for 420 guineas.

The first placed lamb in the open class was shown by Austin Shaw, club chairman, and was sold for 400 guineas while other leading prices included John Currie’s second placed recorded lamb which sold for 580 guineas and an unplaced lamb shown by Alex and John Minnis and which sold for 520 guineas.

Paddy Kinney was the reserve champion at the show and sale. He is pictured with Joe Crawford from Cydectin, David Chestnutt, judge, and Maura Hill

Overall sale prices were steady with an excellent clearance of all stock brought forward.

Judging results were as follows:

Overall champion, A Gault (Forkins), reserve champion, P J Kinney (Ballydonaghy).

Shearling rams, first, P J Kinney (Ballydonaghy), second, H Gamble (Springwell), third, M Clarke (Ballyrussel), fourth, M Cromie (Tullyear).

Packie Donnelly and JP McFadden at the club’s show and sale at Ballymena in October 2008

Open ram lambs, first A Shaw (Fairmount), second, A Thompson (Kilcoan), third, J Adams (Kerryhill), fourth, C and M Mullan (Blue Gates).

Recorded ram lamb, first, A Gault (Forkins), second, J Currie (Tullagh), third, P Hammond (Tullylagan), fourth, H Gamble (Springwell).

Leading prices (in guineas) for shearling rams: M Clarke, 600, J Watson, 550, 420, H Gamble, 520, 380, M McClelland, 450, 380, P J Kinney, 420, 260, J Ferguson, 420, 380, and J Minnis, 420, 280.

Ram lambs (in guineas): J Adams, 700, A Gault, 680, 380, 350, J Currie, 580, 400, 280, 220, J Minnis, 520, 300, 220, A Thompson, 420, A Shaw, 400, 300, 300, and E, M and R Shaw, 400.

Keeping an eye on the Texel prices at the club’s show and sale at Ballymena in October 2008

TWO IN A ROW FOR BENHEAD FLOCK

The North Antrim and East Londonderry Suffolk Sheep Club had held a successful show and sale at Ballycastle Livestock Market, reported Farming Life during this week in October 2008.

Demand for quality sheep was high with buyers keen to purchase sheep with “tight skins and fleshing ability”.

The judge, Sean McCambridge from Fairhead, Ballycastle, Co Antrim, was impressed with the rams on display and had no hesitation in selecting his champion from the Benhead Flock of J H Hegarty from Ballymoney.

This was an outstanding lamb sired by Wells Mighty High and which caught the eye of bidders around the ring before being knocked down at 450 guineas.