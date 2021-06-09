Coleraine College young authors have the ‘write’ stuff

Project Co-ordinator, Miss Victoria Mercer explained: “Students in Years 8, 9 and 10 took part in the competition during the remote learning period in January 2021, which asked for a mini-saga to be written in 100 words or less relating to the crime and mystery genre.

“This was an excellent opportunity for students to practice their writing skills as well as giving them a creative outlet during online learning.

“From car chases to murder mysteries, the entries were diverse, engaging and innovative and act as a brilliant showcase of the talent and creative minds here at Coleraine College.

Students from Coleraine College enjoyed recent success when they had their own mini-sagas published by Young Writers

“Students are delighted at having their stories chosen for publication and we are very proud of them.”