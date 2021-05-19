Alastair’s Black Butter fame is spreading!

Alastair Bell’s Irish Black Butter brand has been chosen as one of the home-grown products to be highlighted in a special camopaign in June by supermarket chain Aldi.

Alastair’s Irish Black Butter Peanut Spread has won a new contract to supply Aldi’s 145 stores through its Grow with Aldi Supplier Development Programme.

This year, the Grow with Aldi message also focused on sustainability, and entrants were encouraged to demonstrate how their product/company is focusing on sustainability within their business.

Alastair Bell of Irish Black Butter

Alastair is one of only 57 suppliers whose products will now go on sale nationwide as part of an Aldi Specialbuys event, kicking off on Sunday, June 6 for two weeks only.

Alastair, Managing Director of Irish Black Butter Ltd said: “We are delighted to have our Irish Black Butter Peanut Spread endorsed by a leading international player like Aldi.

“Being part of Grow with Aldi will give our brand huge exposure across Ireland and enable us to reach a wider shopping audience.”

A diverse range of products have been selected for 2021, including books, cheese, a makeup brush cleaner, chocolate, tea and dog food!

The new additions will complement Aldi’s existing portfolio of Irish products. Aldi already works with over 330 Irish suppliers and will sell over €1billion worth of Irish goods this year.

Irish Black Butter, the novel spread Alastair created in 2018 with the expert assistance of talented chef Paul Clarke, using apples from Armagh orchards and spices with a touch of brandy, is also widely available in delis and farm shops in Northern Ireland as well as in England, Scotland.

It’s also won a host of prestigious endorsements from the likes of the UK Great Taste Awards and Blas na hEireann.