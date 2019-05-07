All aboard for Raft Race 2019

The annual weekend of madness that is the Portrush Raft Race is back on Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26.

The event exists to raise funds for the RNLI, specifically the maintenance of the busy Portrush Lifeboat.

The man on the mic is north coast entertainer Brian Moore who will introduce music before the Raft Race on Saturday from Andy Rogers, local ukulele enthusiasts and four piece band The Renegade Kings.

A major feature on the day will be the Wild Geese Parachute Display Team who will bring a whole new meaning to the pre-Raft Race call of “clear the beach”. Proceedings get under way bright and early on the Saturday with the Junior Raft Race at 10am and a special feature which will complement the event and make every kid in the country want to be there - watch this space!

The main Raft Race will line up from approximately 2.45pm and the starting klaxon will sound after the aforementioned parachute display - but not before Brian Moore has given away some big prizes including £150 of fuel and a £200 inflatable paddle board and much more - all of which can be won by simply buying a Raft Race programme.

Other events in the packed weekend schedule include Welly Wanging, kids’ disco with the Kelly Neill Dancers and DJ Alan Logan, beach volleyball, the Babushka Big Dip, the paddleboard challenge, the Yacht Club Open Swim as well as stands, stalls and even a display of camper vans.