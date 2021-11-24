Barn Door at Fidela Christmas Market for Women’s Aid
A number of local food and craft producers have come together to create a festive fundraiser in aid of Women’s Aid NI.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 12:21 pm
Barn Door Coffee and Kitchen are hosting their first ever Christmas market with Fidela Coffee Roasters featuring all of Barn Door’s suppliers as well as a few new producers too.
There will also be a face painter for the children in attendance for the first hour, as well as seasonal treats and festivity!
The event which will take place at Fidela Coffee Roasters, Newmills Road, Coleraine, will take place on Friday, December 10, from 6.30pm.
This is a FREE event!
All money from buying any Barn Door bakes or Fidela hot drinks will go directly to Women’s Aid NI.