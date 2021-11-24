Barn Door at Fidela Christmas Market for Women’s Aid

Barn Door Coffee and Kitchen are hosting their first ever Christmas market with Fidela Coffee Roasters featuring all of Barn Door’s suppliers as well as a few new producers too.

There will also be a face painter for the children in attendance for the first hour, as well as seasonal treats and festivity!

The event which will take place at Fidela Coffee Roasters, Newmills Road, Coleraine, will take place on Friday, December 10, from 6.30pm.

This is a FREE event!