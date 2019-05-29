Big Lunch walkers visit Portstewart

Portstewart was recently at the centre of a Northern Ireland-wide trek to celebrate community spirit – the Big Lunch community walk.

A pair of volunteers are spending a fortnight visiting different places in NI, meeting inspirational local people and hearing their incredible stories, and they stopped in with Portstewart Community Association to hear about the upcoming Red Sails Festival the group is organising.

Rory Mullan and Patricia Fleming were handpicked from a raft of candidates to be The Big Lunch community walkers in 2019. They journey started on May 17, ahead of the Big Lunch event last weekend.

After strolling from Bushmills to the coast, they heard all about Red Sails, the music, arts and entertainment festival coming to Portstewart on July 22-27, spoke with local people enjoying sunshine on the Strand, and also chatted with traders in the town.

Walker Rory said: “Portstewart Community Association is doing good work for the town and they will appreciate any help they can get.”