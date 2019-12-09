Brothers clock up 85 years

Bushmills man Nat Magee and his brother Peter have together celebrated a milestone work anniversary, having both dedicated 45 and 40 years respectively of continued service to Openreach.

Openreach is the engineering team that builds, maintains and manages the broadband network in Northern Ireland and the business recently held its annual ‘Long Service Awards’ on the HMS Caroline and Nat and Peter were joined on the night by a further 42 team members who were also marking landmark anniversaries.

Nat Magee, the older of the two brothers, joined Openreach in 1974 at the age of 18 when he was accepted onto a three-year apprenticeship scheme working from the company’s Belfast based headquarters.

After completing his apprenticeship, Nat joined the team working at Openreach’s Larne Exchange where he installed telephones for homes and businesses in the area. In September 1987, he ventured north to Coleraine where he continues to work today, now installing broadband and full fibre, FTTC (fibre to the cabinet), infrastructure across the counties of Londonderry and Antrim.

Nat’s sibling Peter followed in his footsteps and joined Openreach not long after his older brother. Peter, who resides in the brothers’ hometown of Larne, works in the County Antrim area as part of Openreach’s field team servicing homes and businesses in Larne and further afield.