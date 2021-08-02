Bushmills release latest new whiskey

Inspired by a partnership spanning decades between Bushmills and legendary barrel makers Kelvin Cooperage, the American Oak Cask Finish celebrates the amalgamation of two of the world’s great whiskey-making capitals, Bushmills and Louisville, Kentucky.

In 2008, Louisville, the home of Kelvin Cooperage, was twinned with the village of Bushmills during celebrations marking Bushmills 400th anniversary, further strengthening the ties between these two areas steeped in whiskey heritage.

The American Oak Cask Finish features the award-winning single malt used in Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey, finished in double-charred American Oak barrels.

It is then blended with the brand’s signature triple distilled Irish grain whiskey, giving it an extra smooth character with fresh wood and sweet vanilla notes.

Small batches of the finest American Oak barrels are hand-selected at Kelvin Cooperage and double-charred for Bushmills, giving these casks unique properties ideal for whiskey maturation.

Bushmills single malt then ages in these casks, resulting in a deeper interaction between the whiskey and the oak, delivering the superior flavour profile achieved in this cask finish expression.