Christmas Craft Market launch call for craft artists
Professional craft artists can now apply to participate in the 2021 Christmas Craft Market at Flowerfield Arts Centre.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 1:38 pm
The popular festive fair will showcase a unique range of artisan goods by local makers from across the Causeway Coast and Glens region.
Running from Saturday, November 20 to Thursday, December 23, the annual craft market features a selection of quality, handcrafted ceramics, glass, jewellery, textiles, foods and more.
If you are a professional maker or artist and would like your work considered for a stall please complete the application form which is available at www.flowerfield.org and return to [email protected] no later than Friday, October 15 at 5pm.