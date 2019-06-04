Church of God to hold seventh Big Tent event

There is an atmosphere of real excitement in the air as the ministers and congregation of Ballymoney Church of God prepare for their seventh Big Tent Four Night Crusade from June 16-19.

Pastor Jonathan Payne said: “It has taken real teamwork of sub-groups organising catering, children’s ministry, worship, sound, lighting, security and car parking, to name but a few.”

He added: “Everyone over these past few weeks has not just been preparing practically for this great event, but also prayerfully.

“My greatest desire is to see God move by His Spirit, once again like last year, touching lives, bringing healing and wholeness.”

Each evening there will be lively praise and worship along with the preaching of the Gospel.

Special guest speaker for the Monday evening service will be Pastor Jay Fallon (Global Teen Challenge).

Ballymoney Church of God’s own talented singers and musicians will be taking part along with the guest singing group Revelation and guest soloists Jonathan Cairns and Rachel Kirk.

A great evening of Old-Time Pentecostal Hymn singing has been arranged for Wednesday. An offering will be received for ‘Cherish a Child’ the church’s own charity which does exceptional work in association with local agencies.

In recent years the church has invested thousands of pounds in helping to supply life’s basic essentials to hundreds of children within the Ballymoney area.

A spokesperson said: “The people of Ballymoney Church of God warmly invite you to come and be part of what promises to be four nights of anointed preaching, praise, prayer, music and worship that will glorify God and extend His Kingdom.”