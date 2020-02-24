Coleraine bus and rail centre celebrates

The results of the SPIRIT of Translink Facility Awards have been announced recognising the efforts of Translink employees right across NI to develop a culture of continuous improvement for the benefit of passengers, the general public and their work colleagues.

The awards are designed to enhance customer experience and safety and reward staff who regularly go the extra mile in making Translink a recognised leader in corporate responsibility.

36 Translink locations, including bus and train stations, took part in the Awards which also ensures the business upholds its environmental-responsibility focus, making Northern Ireland a more attractive place to live and work while supporting the local economy.

Top Platinum Award were presented to eleven facilities including Coleraine Bus and Rail Centre, Foyle Street Bus Station (Derry~Londonderry), Strabane Bus Station, Newtownards Bus Station, Downpatrick Bus Station, Antrim Bus & Rail Centre and Great Victoria Street Train Station.