Coleraine College students help charities

editorial image

Pictured are some Coleraine College students from forms 10GO and 12OL who got into the Christmas spirit in December by raising money for two worthy charities - Cancer Research and the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

Students ran a ‘loose change’ weekly collection across the month of December and an ‘Identify the Teacher’ from baby photographs competition.

Principal, Mr Richard Marsh, said: “We are proud of our students who have sought to recognise how lucky they were at the Christmas time of year by trying to help those who are less fortunate.”