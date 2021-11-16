Council launches its annual Christmas window competition

The annual contest is an opportunity for business owners to celebrate the season and create an atmosphere of excitement and joy for shoppers and visitors alike.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “Last year, despite the challenges of the pandemic, our town centres looked fantastic thanks to our festive lights and the amazing efforts of our retailers.

“Traders really embrace this initiative and like many, I am looking forward to seeing our shop windows transformed into a trail of Christmas magic for families and friends to enjoy as they visit our towns.

“As a Council, we are continuing to encourage people to Shop Eat Enjoy Local so please support our retailers are they prepare for this busy time of year and play your part in sustaining the special shopping offer across our Borough.”

There is no need to formally enter the competition. Shops who would like to take part must have their windows completed by 5pm on Friday, December 3.

Judging will take place from December 6-8, with winners being announced on Friday, December10.

Before dressing their windows, participating businesses are asked to consider the following judging criteria:

Spirit of Christmas – How well does the display convey the spirit of Christmas? Please give consideration to use of festive lighting in your display.

Innovation – How new or different is the display?

Shop Eat Enjoy Local – How does the display contribute to a positive town centre experience?

One winner will be selected from the following towns:

Ballycastle,

Ballymoney,

Bushmills,

Coleraine,

Cushendall,

Dungiven,

Garvagh,

Kilrea,

Limavady,

Portrush and Portstewart and they will receive a bespoke trophy in recognition of their creative efforts.