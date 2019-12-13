Diary date for Santa Splash 2019

Get the date in your diary for this year’s Santa Splash - December 22.

The now annual charity fundraiser will take place at Portrush’s East Strand at 1.30pm with registration open from 12pm at 55 North and 1pm at East Strand.

The Santa Splash has grown from strength to strength over the past 10 years and organisers hope this year’s Santa Splash will be bigger and better than before. Last year over 400 people braved the Atlantic Ocean and we raised an incredible £14,600 for the RNLI Portrush.

This year the organisers are delighted to be raising money for The Cancer Fund for Children (NI).

A spokesperson said: “We are proud to support this charity who empower, strengthen and connect young people in our local community living with and directly impacted by cancer.

“Once again 55 North will be supporting this event, helping us to kick off the festive season in style. 55 North will provide refreshments after the Splash and the extremely talented Katrina Turner will add to the festive atmosphere on the patio. The RNLI Beach Lifeguard Team and Coastguard will be present providing safety cover at this event.

“All money raised on the day will go to our chosen charity.”