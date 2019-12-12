Education Award nomination for Matthew

Loreto College student Matthew McGowan (Year 13) was nominated for the 2019 British Education Awards, following outstanding results in his GCSE examinations, and was delighted to be informed recently that he has been shortlisted for this honour.

BEA is a unique event where young people, their families and teachers, along with politicians, professionals and celebrities from across the UK come together to celebrate educational attainment.

Matthew and his guest have been invited to attend the British Education Awards ceremony on January 30, 2020, at the Hilton Manchester Deansgate.

Mr Michael James, Principal of Loreto College, congratulated Matthew on this wonderful achievement. Matthew achieved a wonderful ten A* grades in his GCSE examinations last Summer; he is pictured here receiving the

GCSE Principal’s Award from Mr James at Senior Prizegiving.