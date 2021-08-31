Five millionth hour of McDonald’s Fun Football at festival

Earlier this month McDonald’s officially hit its target of providing five million hours of free Fun Football to children in the UK a year ahead of its 2022 goal, before vowing to offer 1.5 million more hours in the next 12 months.

Each year through the McDonald’s Fun Football programme thousands of children from across Northern Ireland have the opportunity to participate in introductory football sessions with professional coaches. Delivered in partnership with the Irish FA, the programme includes Fun Football sessions, the Grassroots Football Awards and the Fun Football Festival.

The Festival was attended by well-known McDonald’s Fun Football ambassador and current Northern Ireland senior women’s team captain Marissa Callaghan.

Some of the children that enjoyed the McDonald’s Fun Football Festival at The Showgrounds in Coleraine with (L-R) Conrad Kirkwood, President, Irish FA; Malcolm Roberts, Regional Grassroots Development Officer, Irish FA Foundation; Laura Woodcock, Coach, Everton FC; Paddy Cusack, Franchisee, McDonald’s and Marissa Callaghan, Northern Ireland senior women’s team captain

She said: “The McDonald’s Fun Football programme makes football accessible for kids of all genders, abilities and backgrounds, and plays a critical role in educating children across Northern Ireland on the positive impact sport and exercise can have on their overall health and wellbeing.