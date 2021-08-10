Would you have space in your heart and home for one of these dogs?

Blossom

Age: Two

Crossbreed

Blossom is a sensitive little lady who enjoys the quiet life.

Blossom is a sensitive little lady who enjoys the quiet life. During her time a Dogs Trust, she has bonded with a couple of people at the centre which has really helped her settle in. Blossom needs an experienced owner who understands they will need to have a hands off approach with Blossom until they have built up a relationship with her.

Blossom will benefit from a quiet, peaceful home, in a location away from roads and traffic, ideally within a rural or semi-rural setting. Blossom would need an adult only home, with no visiting children and ideally one or two people at home.

Hayley

Age: Six months

Hayley is a bouncy puppy who is looking for her special family. She's a loveable girl

Labrador cross

Hayley is a bouncy puppy who is looking for her special family. She’s a loveable girl who enjoys her exercise and could do with someone who is going to carry on all her basic training.

Hayley is looking for a patient, understanding home; she was previously kept as an outdoor dog so patient owners to help her settle indoors would be perfect. Hayley would need someone at home most of the day to start with, they can gradually build up time being left alone. Hayley would benefit from being the only dog in her new home but she may be able to have dog pals on walks once introduced correctly. She could live with children aged 14 and over.

Conor O’Kane, Dogs Trust Ballymena Rehoming Centre Manager explains the latest changes at the Centre as restrictions begin to ease.

He said: “Since the pandemic hit, Dogs Trust Ballymena has been continuing to take in, care for and rehome dogs, thanks to our amazing team and local supporters.

“During this time, we have established a virtual rehoming process which has been a huge success, levelling the playing field for many dogs who have been previously overlooked by potential new families.

Amid the upheaval of the past year, we have been incredibly proud of how our team has overcome the challenges faced to do the best by our dogs. The pandemic has allowed us to try new things and take valuable learnings away to inform new processes.

“As restrictions lift, we will be continuing with our successful virtual rehoming process to match dogs with their new owners. However, we love being part of the local community and want to start welcoming people back to the centre, while continuing to put the wellbeing of our dogs and staff first.

“Members of the local dog-loving public can book a slot to visit the centre on one of our Information Days, held every Sunday between 12-4pm.

Visitors will be able to meet our friendly staff, see the best of Dogs Trust Ballymena including our state-of-the-art kennels and – most importantly – see some of our gorgeous dogs spending time with their canine carers.

“Information Days will not have a rehoming focus, and anyone who is interested in rehoming a dog from us will be directed to the virtual rehoming process to begin their rehoming journey.

We believe these more intimate visitor Information Days will help our dogs to start to feel comfortable again in the presence of members of the public, while helping us to keep staff and visitors safe.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank local dog lovers for their continued support and for helping us do what’s best for the dogs in our care.

To book a slot on one of our Information Days, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/ourcentres.

If you are interested in rehoming a dog, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming to find out more about our virtual rehoming process.

Thank you.”