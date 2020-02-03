IN PICTURES: Loreto College ski trip to Bulgaria

The group stayed in the Pamporovo resort, Bulgaria. During the week, the students enjoyed full days on the ski slopes followed by a programme of enjoyable evening activities organised by their teachers.
View more
Towards the end of January, a group of Year 9 students from Loreto College Coleraine spent a week in Bulgaria learning to ski, accompanied by four members of Loreto staff.
The group stayed in the Pamporovo resort, Bulgaria. During the week, the students enjoyed full days on the ski slopes followed by a programme of enjoyable evening activities organised by their teachers.