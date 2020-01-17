It’s child’s play for Josephine

Josephine Campbell, manager of the after school Kidz Club in Ballymoney, is looking forward to a well-deserved break from studying having successfully completed a Level 5 Diploma in Leadership in Children Care Learning and Development at Northern Regional College.

She was among hundreds of students to graduate at the College’s annual Higher Education graduation ceremony in The Great Hall at Galgorm Resort.

Josephine completed Level 2 and Level 3 Diplomas in Childcare Learning and Development to progress to Level 4 before deciding to take on the challenge of the Level 5 course.

“It was challenging having to balance work with studying but I feel now that it was well worth the effort. I did the course as I wanted to improve my own professional practice and I feel that I have come on in leaps and bounds,” she said.

“I now have a much better understanding of my own role and because of this, I can do a better job and give the staff more support when it’s needed. It has also helped me to keep on top of changing legislation like Data Protection and Child Protection.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support of the lecturers and the others in the class. It’s time consuming and you need to be prepared to put in the effort but I’d recommend it for anyone working in childcare.”

