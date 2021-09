The event was much anticipated and was socially distanced, held outside.

Members and parents joined in and enjoyed games of football rounders. This was enjoyed by all participating and those watching.

The games were followed by a delicious barbecue that was prepared by Kilraughts YFC’s Committee.

At the end of evening, members and parents enjoyed a socially distanced prize-giving that celebrated the many successes of members during the past year.

