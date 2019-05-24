Learn to make a hanging basket

Anyone would like to learn how to produce a hanging basket is invited to come along to The Mill at Cloughmills on Saturday, June 1, from 11am-2pm.

The award winning gardeners from Cloughmills Community Action Team will be there to show everyone step by step, what to do to have a stunning display all summer long.

Be part of a team helping the community group produce their wonderful hanging baskets to decorate the village this year.

It’s a great opportunity to learn a new skill and help out the local community at the same time.

There will be refreshments at lunchtime and all tools and protective clothing will be provided.

For more information please contact Patrick on 07786 527732 or just come along on the day.