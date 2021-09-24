Local men in new BBC NI fashion programme

Hosted by Claire McCollum, four promising local designers go head-to-head each week to see whose creations best represent the heritage and influence of the Ulster-Scots pioneers that helped shape the global textiles industry.

Vying to win the votes of the judges and be crowned winner of A Stitch Through Time are Thomas Irwin, 21, from Kilrea, a Textile Art, Design and Fashion graduate from Ulster University who specialises in sustainable fashion for men and Matthew Tanner, 25, from Castlerock, who currently works in retail for a luxury retailer and designs womenswear.