‘Made at the Mill’ event in Cloughmills

Patrick Frew, Chair of the Action Team, commented: “we are very grateful to Triangle Housing for sponsoring our ‘Made at the Mill’ event and helping our volunteers and supporters to showcase natural crafts including willow weaving, woodturning and felting as well as quirky pieces made from recycled materials.

“Everything there will be handmade and ‘one of a kind’ and will be the perfect way to kick off your festive season in natural style this year.

“As part of the fun the team will also be encouraging adults and children to try out some of the crafts themselves and have a chat over a cup of tea or coffee.

“And if you see something you’d really like to have, your Spend Local cards will also be accepted. The Cloughmills Community Action Team look forward to welcoming as many of you as possible to the Mill to see the new community facilities that recently have been fully refurbished and to enjoy the autumnal colours around the garden and riverside biopark.”