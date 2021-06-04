Mayor tours Millburn social enterprises

Alderman Mark Fielding and Mayoress, Mrs Phyliss Fielding, were shown around the thriving premises in Coleraine which includes The Community Cupboard, Calf Lane Kitchen, Millburn Salon and the new Dessert Bar which is set to open soon.

A highlight of the occasion was a haircut at Buzz Kutz, run by the Mayor’s barber Kerry Macauley, who has recently relocated her premises to the area.

Speaking afterwards, Alderman Mark Fielding said: “Millburn Community Association should be very proud of what they have achieved here and the continued development of this facility.

Kerry Macauley, proprietor of Buzz Cutz which has relocated to Millburn Community Association’s premises, give the Mayor, Alderman Mark Fielding, a hair cur during his visit

“It’s a great demonstration of community spirit in action and has grown into an important focal point, serving the needs of local residents and beyond.

“I want to offer my congratulations to everyone at the Community Association on their expansion and I wish them continued success for the future.”

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Alderman Mark Fielding and the Mayoress, Mrs Phyliss Fielding, pictured with Jamie Ellis, Alexandra Patrick and Billy Ellis during his visit to Millburn Community Association’s premises