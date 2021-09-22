Mayor’s reception for Aine

Winner of the Spirit of Northern Ireland Youth Award, Aine Hamill pictured at the recent reception in Cloonavin with Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, Councillor Angela Mulholland and family members

Aine Hamill was invited to the event by the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in recognition of her achievement.

The Dominican College pupil was selected for the award after raising thousands of pounds for a cancer charity during a summer walking challenge and advocating for mental health support for young people.

Expressing his congratulations to Aine, Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Aine’s story is one of hope and inspiration and I’m pleased to have had this opportunity to meet with her and her family.

“Aine’s focus on a positive fundraising initiative helped to raise a significant amount of money and her efforts are fully deserving of her recent award.

“On behalf of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council I would like to say ‘well done’ and I hope she takes great encouragement from her success.”

Councillor Angela Mulholland who also attended the reception said: “Aine is an inspirational young lady and I was delighted and proud to learn of her recent accolade in winning the Spirit of Northern Ireland Youth Award.

“Raising the sum of £12,046 for cancer research by walking a total of 300km along with her cousin Caoimhe in Tipperary was a tremendous achievement, and her efforts were fully supported by the local community.