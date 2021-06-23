MLA Sugden welcomes McDonald’s 30 Parks in 30 Days campaign

The ‘30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign will see McDonald’s employees undertake 30 litter clean-ups in parks and nature areas and roadsides across Northern Ireland throughout the 30 days of June – including along the Strand Road area of Coleraine.

Led by the seven local franchisees across McDonald’s estate of 33 restaurants in NI, the clean-up events will be supported by local councils, elected representatives, schools and volunteer groups.

Attending the recent litter clean-up in the town led by the McDonald’s Coleraine restaurant, Claire Sugden MLA said: “Littering has the dual effect of making our towns and countryside less pleasant places, and also posing a threat to wildlife. Particularly on the Strand Road, rubbish can make its way into the river and then out to sea where the dangers of micro-plastics on sea life is well known.

“Ideally, people would dispose of their rubbish in a responsible way, but targeted litter-picks like this are a great way to tackle the littering that persists.

“The time and effort given by all the volunteers involved is truly admirable. Young and old, they have come out because of a pride in their town and a commitment to making it a better place for everyone.

“I really commend their dedication and hope that through their example people will think twice before littering in future.”

Bruce Bailie, Franchisee of the McDonald’s Coleraine restaurant commented: “At McDonald’s, we take our environmental responsibilities extremely seriously. We very much share our customers’ and stakeholders’ disappointment and frustration at seeing litter discarded carelessly in parks, on paths and by the sides of roads.

“Whilst our employees regularly undertake voluntary litter clean-ups in these areas, this collaborative ’30 Parks in 30 Days’ campaign between our restaurants and local communities reinforces our strong commitment to tackling litter in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Bailie said the campaign adds further to “a wide range of litter initiatives” rolled out by McDonald’s on a daily basis. Across the UK and Ireland, McDonald’s staff collect 27 tonnes of litter every year, on litter patrols that take place around every restaurant three times a day.

“Employees cover a total of 5,000 miles each week picking up all waste, be it our own packaging or that of other restaurants and retailers.”

The launch of the ’30 Parks in 30 Days’ initiative comes following McDonald’s recent ‘Talking Rubbish’ campaign in Northern Ireland with popular social media and entertainment social publisher LADbible Ireland.

Building on the success of McDonald’s #GetInTheBin campaign, the digital campaign features videos of items of ‘talking rubbish’ discarded at iconic locations across Northern Ireland. Whilst intended to be light-hearted and engaging, the campaign carries a serious message about the detrimental impact litter is having on the world around us.

Mr Bailie continued: “Alongside our practical and operational initiatives, we are committed to investing in proactive campaigns that help bring about behavioural change in relation to important societal and environmental issues such as littering.