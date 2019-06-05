Mosside Big Breakfast cooks up £5k for neo-natal unit

A Big Breakfast at Mosside Presbyterian Church has cooked up a massive donation to the neo-natal unit of Antrim Area Hospital.

A cheque for £5,515 was presented to Janet Lambrechts, ward manager of the unit at Antrim Area Hospital, by church treasurer John McAllister and clerk of session, Mabel Morrison.

Also included in the photograph are James and Heather Nutt and their family. One of their children, Hannah, spent four months in the unit after she was born.

James and Heather thanked the unit for the care that Hannah received during her time in the unit.

The money was raised by the church holding a ‘Big Breakfast’ in September.

A spokesperson said: “A massive thankyou must go to the people of Mosside church and to each and every person who came to support it and gave money to support this worthwhile cause.”