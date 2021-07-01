Coleraine financial planner climbs Slieve Donard to support NSPCC NI’s Childhood Day

Coleraine’s Tennielle McIlroy, Commercial Director, took part in the climb to raise vital funds for NSPCC Northern Ireland in aid of its flagship event Childhood Day, which took place on June 11.

Not content with this great challenge, some employees of the IQ team also undertook an ice bucket challenge to raise even more money for the charity. Altogether, these events raised an incredible £6,500.

Latest Childline data revealed there have been over 1,100 counselling sessions with children from Northern Ireland about mental or emotional health since April last year so these funds are very much needed as the NSPCC continues to be here for children and young people throughout this very difficult year.

Staff who took part in the climb of Slieve Donard in aid of the NSPCC

Tanya Martin, Director of IQ&Co and Mortgage IQ, said: “I am so proud of our staff for giving up their weekend to undertake this event which was designed to help make a difference to the lives of children in Northern Ireland. It was a tough climb for staff aged from their 20s to their 50s but everyone who took part had a brilliant time and it was made even better by the knowledge that they were supporting Childhood Day.

“As a company, we have a strong ethos of giving back to the community and we were so happy to support the work of NSPCC Northern Ireland.”

Joanne McMaster, Supporter Fundraising Manager at NSPCC Northern Ireland, added: “We are so grateful for this wonderful support from Mortgage IQ and IQ&Co who went to great lengths – and heights – to support NSPCC’s Childhood Day.

“As well as being a fun and challenging day for the team, it raised an amazing amount of money for children in Northern Ireland who have experienced so many challenges over the last year.”

Coleraine woman Tennielle McIIroy

