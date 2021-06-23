Portstewart Prom is among UK Top Ten

The resort was named in a recently published article in The Guardian, informed by its readers’ travel tips.

Councillor Richard Holmes said its place on the list was wholly deserved.

“The Guardian piece perfectly sums up Portstewart Promenade in a few short paragraphs.

“It is indeed a happy place for so many and offers everything that visitors enjoy in a traditional seaside setting.

“The beauty of a Portstewart sunset is unrivalled no matter where you go in the world and we’re fortunate to have places of such inspiring beauty on our doorstep.

“As the only location in Northern Ireland included on the list, I’m very proud that Portstewart has been recognised in this article for its unique visitor offering which has reinforced its unwavering popularity with the public since Victorian times.”

The town’s promenade was entered for consideration into The Guardian by reader Fiona.

Her submission on Portstewart read: “Portstewart promenade in Northern Ireland is a classically simple seaside affair.

“Traditional Italian ice-cream made for a century on offer – tick.

“Fish and chip shops – tick. Bucket and spade shop – tick.

“Delicious craft coffee to be enjoyed while the kids undertake hours of “daring” rock walks or dipping toes in the sea – tick.

“Sightings of porpoises and fishing boats heading out of the harbour – tick.

“Beautiful sunsets, ever-changing waves and happy people from all walks of life watching them – tick.

“No entry requirements or pre-booking needed.

“Enjoyed since Victorian times but still not out of fashion.

“Our happy place. Fiona.”

Portstewart was the only Northern Ireland destination included in The Guardian’s travel listing article.