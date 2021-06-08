PORTSTEWART: Truly spectacular luxury

A truly spectacular 3 bedroom luxury detached split level dwelling extending to approximately 2400 square feet and split over three levels with a contemporary atmosphere and offering breath taking views across Strand Beach, Atlantic ocean and Donegal Headlands.

Designed by local architect Paul McAteer of Harbour Studios, the property was constructed circa 2014. With no expense spared to detail the property has been finished to the highest of standards and specification throughout.

Located in the popular seaside resort of Portstewart, the property benefits from being on the doorstep of this seaside resorts many fine attractions including Championship Golf Courses, beaches and an excellent choice of well known restaurants.

71A Prospect Road, Portstewart, BT55 7LQ

This very modern home is sure to create instant interest to a whole spectrum of potential purchasers. The selling agent highly recommends early internal appraisal.

Room Details:

SPACIOUS ENTRANCE HALL:

With feature wood panelling, feature carved glass black wall, wall lighting at side of steps, recessed lights and marble tiled floor.

BEDROOM (1): 18’ 11” X 13’ 0” (5.77m X 3.96m)With double built in wardrobe, built in shelving, plaster coving, corner window and recessed lights.

ENSUITE BATHROOM: 7’ 2” X 6’ 8” (2.18m X 2.03m)Ensuite comprising Neptune style white suite with feature mounted stove wall hung w.c., his and hers sink unit set in large vanity unit with Ege marble top, fully tiled double base walk in shower cubicle with chrome rainfall shower, bleached wood panelling on wall, feature chrome radiator, pocket door, recessed lights and tiled floor.

BEDROOM (2): 13’ 5” X 9’ 6” (4.09m X 2.90m) With double built in wardrobe, Fraser Nolan wood shutters on windows, plaster coving and recessed lights.

BEDROOM (3): 14’ 0” X 11’ 3” (4.27m X 3.43m) With double built in wardrobe, Frazer Nolan wood shutters on windows, plaster coving and recessed lights.

SHOWER ROOM: 7’ 2” X 6’ 8” (2.18m X 2.03m)W ith high level w.c., wash hand basin set in large Neptune vanity unit with marble top, fully tiled walk in shower cubicle with chrome rainfall shower, chrome towel rail, bleached wood panelled walls, pocket door, recessed lights and marble floor.

UTILITY ROOM:With stainless steel sink unit, high and low level built in units, plumbed for automatic washing machine and tumble dryer, pressurised water system, recessed lights, extractor fan and marble floor.

HOT PRESS AND IMMERSION HEATER.

LOUNGE AREA: 21’ 2” X 20’ 10” (6.45m X 6.35m) With built in Oakdale cast iron fireplace with large stove, brick surround and marble hearth, feature radiator, integrated television unit, New Hampshire style high vaulted ceiling with picture and recessed lighting, built in boxed shelving, window box seating, broad board bleached oak flooring and sliding doors leading to south westerly facing balcony with glass surround with views across Portstewart Strand, Atlantic Ocean and Donegal Headlands.

STAIRS LEADING UP TO:

DINING AREA: 14’ 9” X 10’ 0” (4.50m X 3.05m) With elevated open plan to kitchen with high vaulted ceilings bounded by oak trim and glass surround, large industrial feature lighting, feature radiator, study area, Velux window’s and recessed lights.

KITCHEN: 15’ 10” X 12’ 8” (4.83m X 3.86m) With single drainer stainless steel sink unit with Quooker tap, full wall high and low built in units with Neptune style wall, two integrated Siemens ovens and Siemens induction hob, integrated full height fridge freezer, Siemens integrated dish washer, island with granite work top, oak breakfast bar, dresser unit with marble tops, feature vaulted roof glazing, touch integrated extractor fan, wine cooler, drawer bank, saucepan drawer, two larder cupboards, recessed lights, feature Neptune hanging pendant lights and tiled floor.

LIVING ROOM/SNUG: 13’ 2” X 13’ 2” (4.01m X 4.01m) With integrated cream enamel corner stove with slate surround, recessed lights, tiled floor, pedestrian door and patio door leading to rear garden.Granite block driveway to front and side of property with parking area. Garden to rear is laid in lawn with established shrubbery and paved patio area surrounded by glass panelling. Outside store to rear below house.