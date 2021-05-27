Promoting rural tourism in The Glens

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has secured funding under the DAERA Rural Tourism Collaborative Experiences Programme, and is now seeking to work with tourism businesses in both areas.

If you’re willing to collaborate and showcase our unique culture and heritage, a workshop will take place on June 14 for businesses based in The Glens and June 15for those based in Binevenagh. Both will run from 10am – 12noon.

The programme is aimed at providers who offer outdoor activities, health and wellbeing initiatives, storytelling, music, craft, local food and drink and accommodation.

In order to be eligible, you must be: Resident or your experience based or operational within either location; Be willing to create bookable, saleable visitor experiences that give visitors a reason to travel and explore Binevenagh and The Glens; Be willing to share your story relating to Binevenagh or The Glens area through your visitor experience; Be willing to collaborate with other tourism businesses.