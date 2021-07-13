PROPERTY OF THE WEEK: Iconic Portrush property

Not often does such an iconic property become available for sale along one of the most desirable roads in the North Coast.

This spectacular home was built in 2015 has been uniquely designed with a full wall of glass to take full advantage of the stunning panoramic views overlooking Portrush Peninsula. No detail has been overlooked in the design and finish of this contemporary property resulting in a luxurious, modern and energy efficient home located only 2 miles from Portrush.

ACCOMMODATION

GROUND FLOOR

ENTRANCE HALL:

Double height entrance; porcelain tiled floor; open tread staircase; storage cupboard.

GYM:

17’2 x 7’8

Porcelain tile floor; could be used as a home office, media room or additional living accommodation.

BEDROOM (2):

9’7 x 12’8

Double bedroom to the front; TV point. ENSUITE comprising oversized walk in shower; low flush WC; vanity unit with wash hand basin; porcelain tiled floor and walls; extractor unit.

BEDROOM (3):

9’7 x 16’0

Double bedroom to the front; TV point. ENSUITE comprising oversized walk in shower; low flush WC; vanity unit with wash hand basin; porcelain tiled floor and walls; extractor unit.

BEDROOM (4):

9’7 x 16’0

Double bedroom to the front; TV point. ENSUITE comprising oversized walk in shower; low flush WC; vanity unit with wash hand basin; porcelain tiled floor and walls; extractor unit.

FIRST FLOOR

GALLERY LANDING:

Porcelain tile floor; study area and storage room.

KITCHEN:

18’5 x 10’

Contemporary ‘Rational’ fitted kitchen with island and breakfast bar; low profile ceramic worksurfaces; recessed ‘Franke’ sink unit with ‘Quooker’ hot water tap; ‘Siemens’ induction hob with downdraft extractor unit; integrated fridge; ‘Miele’ appliances include an integrated dishwasher, fitted oven plus combination steam oven and slow cooker/warming drawer.

LIVING AREA:

13’0 x 14’6

Porcelain tile floor; TV point; double glazed bi-fold doors with remote controlled blinds.

LOUNGE & DINING:

32’9 x 22’5

Spacious open plan living accommodation with full width and height windows offering stunning panoramic views; porcelain tile floor; tiled fireplace with modern gas fire; feature concealed lighting.

UTILITY ROOM:

5’6 x 13’9

Range of high and low fitted units; laminate work surfaces; stainless steel sink unit; space for larder style freezer and further undercounter appliance; porcelain tile floor and door to the rear.

BEDROOM (1)

13’7 x 16’1

Master suite with full width and height windows and stunning views; electric blinds; TV point. ENSUITE comprising oversized walk in shower; low flush WC; vanity unit with wash hand basin; porcelain tiled floor and walls; extractor unit.

WALK IN WARDROBE with fitted clothes rails and shelving.

BATHROOM:

10’10 x 11’5

Full width and height windows and stunning views; electric blinds; freestanding bath; fitted vanity unit with wash hand basin; wall mounted WC; porcelain tile floor and walls; extractor unit and concealed lighting.

EXTERNAL FEATURES

GARAGE (20’9 x 20’1)

Double garage; concrete floor; electric up and over

UTILITY HOUSE (9’9 x 14’8)

Porcelain tile flooring; range of fitted units; laminate work surfaces; separate WC; wet room style walk in shower; mechanical room.

Gravel driveway and parking area for several cars.

Landscaped South facing garden and patio area to the rear.

Feature lighting.

Agent: Philip Tweedie and Company Tel: 028 7083 5444