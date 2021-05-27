Riverside stage school for summer

Look no further than Coleraine’s Riverside Theatre and their exciting Summer Stage School for children and young people.

Riverside Summer Youth Theatre (Primary school age 5 - 11 years old) runs from Monday - Friday, August 9- 13 from 10am – 4pm daily.

The Summer Stage School will take place socially distanced, and in person in the theatre.

Join Mr. Hullabaloo for a magical summer stage school.... the theme this year is ‘The Perfect Nanny’ inspired by Mary Poppins.

With classes in acting, singing and dancing, your child will get the unique opportunity to take part in a full stage production in just one week: a perfect introduction to the world of musical theatre, from the wonderfully talented makers of our annual pantomime.

This year`s unique performance, inspired by Mary Poppins, will be professionally recorded on the final Friday and shared virtually with family and friends after.

For older children, the Riverside Youth Theatre Summer School (Secondary school age 11 - 18 years old) runs from August 16 - 20 from 10am – 4pm daily - again socially distanced, and in person, in the theatre.

With classes in acting, singing and dancing, this year`s unique performance, inspired by the Wizard of Oz, will be professionally recorded on the final Friday and also shared virtually with family and friends after.

Due to the situation around covid-19, class sizes are limited - so early booking is strongly encouraged.