Sign up to CupSmart and H20 on the Go

With customers, cafés and food outlets reconsidering their approaches to waste, the initiatives promote the use of refillable containers for tea, coffee and tap water instead of throwaway items.

Encouraging businesses to take part, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes said: “Reducing our litter and cutting the amount of waste going to landfill is something that we can all do to protect our environment. With the support of local businesses, consumers can take simple steps to live more lightly on our planet.

“As our hospitality sector continues to recover from the impact of the pandemic, we’re calling on more outlets to pledge their support so we can continue to make changes for the better together.”

Paula O'Kane, owner of Herald's at 22 in Coleraine marks her participation in Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s CupSmart and H20 On The Go schemes with staff members Theresa and Louise

Paula O’Kane, owner of the Herald’s at 22 café in Coleraine, recently decided to embrace CupSmart and H20 on the Go.

Explaining her participation, Paula said: “As a business we want to do all we can to reduce waste and look after this beautiful place we all share so it was an easy decision to take part in both schemes.

“The amount of waste generated by single use cups is an issue that many of us face in this industry, and after seeing the scale of the issue locally and further afield I feel it is important to step up and do our bit.

“While it can seem that as individuals we can’t make an impact, through partnerships like this we can make a real difference.”

For business owners considering taking part, there are simple steps you can take to keep customers and staff safe when refilling water bottles and reusable cups at this time.

Let people know you’re happy to refill water bottles or serve hot drinks in reusable cups;

Customer removes the lid;

Customer places container on the designated coaster on the counter (please contact us for a free coaster);

Staff member fills the bottle/cup;

Customer collects container and replaces lid, leaving content in the knowledge that they have done something useful and have supported a business committed to minimising plastic waste.

Free recycled wood coasters made by Limavady Men’s Shed will be handed out to cafés in the Borough to reinforce the environmentally friendly message.

If you’re interested or have any questions, please contact the Environmental Resource Officer Team on [email protected] or 028 2766 0248

To help residents and visitors find a participating outlet, businesses who sign up will be included on Council’s LiveSmart map.

Spearheaded by the Council’s Environmental Resources team, LiveSmart aims to inform, involve and encourage all our residents and visitors about the benefits of reducing, reusing and recycling.

Featuring a number of different strands, it collectively aims to make the Borough a more environmentally friendly place.