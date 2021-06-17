Spread the word - search is on for best scone maker

Chef Suzie Lee, Mike Johnson and Colin Neill on the hunt for Northern Ireland's best scones!

Aimed at cafes, coffee shops, home bakeries, restaurants, bars and hotels, the campaign’s aim is to find Northern Ireland’s best scones.

Jointly funded by the EU, the campaign recognises the importance of scones in the food culture of Northern Ireland, with recipes for most scones including dairy products such as milk, cream, butter, and cheese.

The campaign will raise the profile of local cafes, restaurants, pubs, bakeries, and hotels NI-wide by offering them an opportunity to showcase their business as a scone baking contender on www.bestsconesni.com until July 8 - followed by a public vote, judge tasting session, and awards ceremony announcing the overall winner of having Northern Ireland’s Best Scones.

Dr Mike Johnston, Chief Executive of the Dairy Council for NI said: “We are delighted to be able to help the food service sector in such a positive way, with the assistance of funding from the EU.”