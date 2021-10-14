Tesco shoppers in Coleraine help to provide £1million boost to health charity partners

Tesco customers reached the landmark total for Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK from 13-26 September by rounding up their shop in store to the nearest £1.

The funds raised will now help the three charities continue their vital work to save and improve lives.

In addition to the £1 million donated, the campaign raised awareness in Coleraine about the importance of people making sustainable lifestyle changes that can help lower their risk of cancer, heart and circulatory diseases, and type 2 diabetes.

This was done with the help of trusted health information and advice, which was shared to empower Tesco customers to take small steps to help improve their health.

Oonagh Turnbull, Head of Health Campaigns at Tesco, thanked Tesco shoppers in Northern Ireland for their generosity, which will make a significant difference to many people’s lives.

She added: “It has been inspiring to see our customers really engage with the work we are doing together, and we hope that we have played a part in raising awareness for these conditions, as well as life-saving funds.”