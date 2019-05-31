The Magic Mill is coming to Cloughmills

The Cloughmills June Fair takes on a new look this year - “The Magic Mill” takes place this year on Saturday, June 8.

Aimed at children and families there will be fun for all ages - make some Cloughmills Rocks and take them home with you, family yoga, bushcraft for the older children, drumming and giant bubbles are just some of the activities on during a fun-filled day.

If you want to learn some new crafts and skills there will be willow weaving, mandala making, nature and recycled crafts, herbal tea making and free range fun for the toddlers all day.

You will be able to enjoy tea, coffee, cake and food in the beautiful gardens at the Old Mill whilst enjoying the special atmosphere and live music.

Admission is £2 for an adult and £1 for children.