UK award for Coleraine’s ‘Pizza Pom’

Coleraine pizzeria Pizza Pomodoro has received the Golden Award for the Best Independent Pizza Restaurant in The UK 2019.

The PAPA Awards dinner took place at Royal Lancaster London Hotel on November 14. The industry’s movers and shakers gathered to celebrate the best across the Italian food industry. The dinner was the most exciting yet as the prestigious PAPA Awards celebrated its 30th years.

Almost 500 of the industry’s leading lights were in attendance to recognise the wonderful achievements of various restaurants.

The Independent Pizza Restaurant category aims to identify the best in genuine independent pizza restaurants in the UK with a Food Hygiene Rating of 5. It is presented to a restaurant where pizza is the predominant item in the menu and sets a standards for others to follow. Gold Awards are presented to a restaurant considered to be exceptional.

The judges focus particularly on standards in terms of menu choice, overall atmosphere and ambience and a mystery shopper judges visit takes place to report on the restaurant from a customer perspective.

Pizza Pomodoro’s Boris Farani said: “This was our second major trophy this year and we would like to thank our customers and people of Coleraine and Northern Ireland for their continued support.”

The tropy was presented by celebrity TV and Michelin star chef Theo Randell.