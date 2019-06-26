Uni is The Open Camping Village

Ulster University has been unveiled as the official host of The Open Camping Village and has launched a packed schedule of family friendly activities led by University staff and students.

During the 148th Open championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club, the Coleraine campus will entertain campers and the local community with a packed schedule of live music, entertainment, family fun, food and more.

The Riverside Theatre is running a 19th Hole Festival from July 17-19 with daily barbeques, a fully licensed bar along with free family entertainment from 6-11pm.

Welcoming the partnership with The R&A, Professor Karise Hutchinson Provost of the Coleraine Campus commented: “Ulster University’s position as a civic hub for the local community and a sports destination of choice for international guests is further cemented by our partnership with The R&A and our plans to host The Open Camping Village. Our staff and students have been working tirelessly for months to tee up the campus and we are really looking forward to welcoming local, national and international visitors to experience first-hand our world class facilities and our legendary welcome during the largest sporting event that Northern Ireland has ever witnessed.”

Over 100 Ulster University students have secured work and volunteering opportunities as part of the link with The R&A, including Marshalling the 18th hole stands.