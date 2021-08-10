VIDEO - Coleraine’s Jasmine new leader of UYO

Exceptional young violinist, Jasmine Morris, aged 19, from Coleraine, has been announced as the new Leader of the Ulster Youth Orchestra (UYO)

The precious Milton Violin, an exquisite 241 year-old instrument made by renowned Neapolitan violin maker, Joseph Gagliano, was generously donated to the Arts Council by Professor Alan Milton in 1980 and in the past has been used by the Leader and principal players of the Ulster Orchestra.

In 2013 the Arts Council decided to loan the precious instrument to the Ulster Youth Orchestra to be used by exceptionally gifted musicians in their role as Leader.

19-year-old Jasmine, who faced rigorous auditions to become the Leader of the Ulster Youth Orchestra, is currently studying at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

Joanne Wright, Acting Head of Music, Arts Council of Northern Ireland said, “Congratulations to Jasmine on becoming Leader of the Ulster Youth Orchestra.

“The Orchestra has become a vibrant and creative force in the musical life of Northern Ireland, bringing top quality orchestral playing to a wide audience, and providing gifted young musicians with access to the very best professional players, tutors and conductors.

“Thanks to the generosity of Professor Milton, we are able to provide this exceptional instrument to generations of our best young violinists.“

Paula Klein, General Manager, Ulster Youth Orchestra said, “The Board and I are delighted that Jasmine has been awarded the position of leader in 2021 and that she has the privilege of being able to enjoy and benefit from playing this beautifully rare and delicate instrument.