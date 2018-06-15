£20 million data centre opens in Coleraine

Global data centre firm 5NINES has opened Northern Ireland’s largest data centre in Coleraine following a £20 million investment.

The 45,000 sq ft facility, which is the first of its kind in Northern Ireland, is based at the 40-acre Atlantic Link Enterprise Campus in the region’s first Enterprise Zone.

The centre, situated just yards from the landing point of the Project Kelvin transatlantic fibre cables, is the first commercial carrier-neutral data centre anywhere in Northern Ireland.

Paul Besley, General Manager, 5NINES NI, commented: “This truly is a world-class facility for Northern Ireland providing highly-efficient and exceptionally secure data storage.

“At a time when people and businesses are producing and consuming vast quantities of data, the security of that information has never been more important, especially following the introduction of the General Data Production Regulation (GDPR).”